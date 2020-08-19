Sections
Home / It's Viral / Female leopard gives birth inside hut in Nashik, Maharashtra. Video of 4 tiny cubs wows people

Female leopard gives birth inside hut in Nashik, Maharashtra. Video of 4 tiny cubs wows people

Though just 51 seconds long, the video makes for an absolutely delightful watch.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:29 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Nashik

The image shows the leopardess with her four cubs. (Twitter/ANI)

A leopardess gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik on Tuesday. Now a video of the family has surfaced online and is making people go “wow” and “aww”, all at the same time.

“Female leopard gave birth to four inside a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy. We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now,” Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department Officer told ANI. He informed that leopards are present in big numbers in Igatpuri area.

The video of the leopard family was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. The clip shows the four tiny cubs wandering around the hut. The mother leopard is seen sitting in a corner licking her fur. The video ends with the tiny ones walking towards their mother.

Though just 51 seconds long, the video makes for a delightful watch.



Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 87,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Along with that, it has also gathered close to 9,000 likes. Also, the post has been retweeted about 1,500 times.

From commenting on the cuteness of the cubs to saying they’re just like tiny house cats, people shared various comments on the post.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Bwindi national park in Uganda welcomes 2 new gorilla babies

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: Australia locks in coronavirus vaccine deal as new cases ease
Aug 19, 2020 09:50 IST
Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 million
Aug 19, 2020 09:49 IST
CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Tridents start on winning note
Aug 19, 2020 09:49 IST
Fire breaks out at power substation in Greater Noida
Aug 19, 2020 09:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.