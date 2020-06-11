Sections
Home / It's Viral / Leopards falls into 50 feet deep well in Gujarat, rescued after 3 hours

Leopards falls into 50 feet deep well in Gujarat, rescued after 3 hours

The leopard was seen sitting on an iron rod on the inside wall of the well. Hearing about the news, villagers flocked to see it.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Chhota Udepur Gujarat

The female leopard fell into a 50 feet deep well. (Screengrab)

A female leopard, which fell into a well in Runvad village of Chhota Udepur district earlier on Wednesday, was rescued.

“It was later rescued with the help of the forest department, after which it escaped into the jungle,” Nilesh Pandey, DFO Chhota Udepur said.

The well, which was approximately 50 feet deep, was rescued after almost three hours.



The leopard was seen sitting on an iron rod on the inside wall of the well. Hearing about the news, villagers flocked to see it.



Forest department officials said that they lowered a ladder with the help of ropes into the well, which helped the leopard in climbing back outside.

Few days ago a leopard was rescued from IIT-Indore and netizens went creative with the photos.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CM launches 450-bed Covid hospital on Wipro premises in Hinjewadi
Jun 11, 2020 17:58 IST
New college in Oxford named ‘Reuben College’ following donation from Mumbai-born brothers
Jun 11, 2020 17:57 IST
Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
‘We’re very grateful’: Anderson praises WI for ‘scary’ decision to tour
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.