Library dresses up their resident cat as Elsa from Frozen

Most people may agree with the fact that cats are undeniably cute. But do you know what is even more adorable than a kitty? A kitty dressed up as a Disney Character. Don’t believe us? Check out this photo, and we bet you won’t be able to tell us otherwise.

The Centre County Library & Historical Museum, located in Pennsylvania in the United States, shared this image on their Instagram account. The post captioned, “For the first time in fur-ever, we’re celebrating @idinamenzel’s birthday,” refers to the actress who voiced Elsa in both the Frozen movies. She also sang the highly karaoke-able tracks, Into the Unknown and Let It Go.

The photograph shows Centre County Library’s resident cat, called Horatio, wearing an Elsa costume. A blonde wig accompanies the dress which genuinely ties the whole look together.

Trust us when we say that this may be the cutest version of the former Queen of Arendelle you’ve ever seen.

Since being shared on May 30, the post has accumulated almost 900 likes and numerous comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, “Horatio is really feeling those flowing locks”. While another individual wrote, “Cats dressed as people, quality childcare films, and singing goddess’s birthday! A triple win!” and we cannot say we don’t agree.

“Let it go, Let it go, I can’t hold meow back anymore!” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this charming book reading cat? If you liked Horatio as Elsa, then you may be pleased to know that this isn’t the first time this kitty has played dress-up. The Centre County Library’s Instagram page has many more shots of Horatio dressed up as different literary and pop culture figures. Be sure to check it out for some more historical cat content.

