Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Life-like finger fighting video receives a thumbs up from netizens. Seen it yet?

Life-like finger fighting video receives a thumbs up from netizens. Seen it yet?

“The way those fingers are synced,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:09 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dressed just like ninja warriors, the battle with fingers is definitely an entertaining watch. (YouTube/Mr. Manos)

There are plenty of videos on the Internet that netizens can’t get enough of. This finger fighting video based on a ninja battle theme is a perfect example of that category. Shared on Reddit, the old video has recaptured the attention of netizens. After watching, chances are you will be amazed thoroughly just like others.

Originally shared on a YouTube page called Mr. Manos in May, the video shows a fighting scene performed with fingers. Dressed just like ninja warriors, the battle with fingers is definitely an entertaining watch.

“The way those fingers are synced,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the intense fight:



The way those fingers are synced from r/oddlysatisfying

Posted on November 13, the clip has garnered over 5,800 upvotes along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop praising how amazing the video was. Many also expressed that they played the video on loop.

“I can’t stop rewatching it for how good it is,” wrote a Reddit user. “Love how he simulates the slow motion too,” commented another. “This looks like a real fight. The fingers are so skilled. Hands down,” pointed out a third. To which one individual expressed punily, “I feel like you hid a pun in here but I can’t quite put my finger on it”.

“It’s a thumb up for me,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this finger fighting video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
Nov 14, 2020 14:19 IST
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
Nov 14, 2020 15:38 IST
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
Nov 14, 2020 14:04 IST

latest news

Iran denies report al Qaeda’s No 2 leader killed
Nov 14, 2020 16:13 IST
Pre-recorded prayers played in dormitories for migrant workers celebrating Diwali in Singapore
Nov 14, 2020 16:10 IST
Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize
Nov 14, 2020 16:11 IST
US top diplomat arrives in France on touchy 7-nation tour
Nov 14, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.