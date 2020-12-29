Sections
‘Like father like son,’ says Suniel Shetty while sharing pic with pet doggo

Suniel Shetty shared this image from his official Instagram account on December 29.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:05 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Suniel Shetty with one of his pet doggos. (Instagram/@suniel.shetty)

If you follow Suniel Shetty’s social media handles, then you may know that the Bollywood actor often shares posts which express his love for animals excellently. From adoption posts to adorable animal videos, Shetty’s Instagram and Twitter feeds clearly convey his passion for animal welfare. His recent Instagram post, which shows Shetty with one of his pet dogs, illustrates that notion aptly. The post may make you swoon.

Shetty shared this image from his official Instagram account on December 29. “Like father like son,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The image shows Shetty wearing a grey coloured shirt and some shorts. The actor is seen sitting crossed-legged on a coach. Right in front of Shetty sits a black and grey furred pooch.

Check out Shetty and his cute pet canine here:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 1.8 lakh likes. It has also amassed many appreciative comments from netizens. Given the high cuteness quotient of the share, it is no surprise that these numbers are quickly rising.

If seeing that photograph left you gushing, know that you’re not alone. Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the snapshot.

One person said, “King”. Another individual wrote, “Both are looking like Kings”.

“Wow amazing,” read one comment under the post. An Instagram user stated, “Nice,” while another proclaimed, “Beautiful”.

Many also left red heart and fire emojis to express their adoration for the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

