Lion cub finds natural seesaw, others get curious. Will they join him too?

In the video, all lions rest except one little cub who curiously explores the surround around him and while doing so, he stumbles into something amazing.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:10 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Clumsily and cautiously, the cub ventures out the branch and discovers the new toy. (YouTube/Kruger Sightings)

It’s often said that curiosity is one of the great secrets of happiness and this video of a lion cub aptly shows how.

Filmed by Daniel Bailey, a guide for MalaMala Game Reserve and shared on Kruger Sightings YouTube channel the video has everything that makes it a delightful watch.

The video shows a pride of lion resting amid jungle with a few dried up broken tree branches scattered around them. In the video, all lions rest except one little cub who curiously explores the surround around him and while doing so, he stumbles into something amazing - a broken branch acting as a natural seesaw.

Clumsily and cautiously, the cub ventures out the branch and discovers the new toy. He goes on playing and soon his antics pique the curiosity of the other lions too. Soon, instead of just observing, they join the little one too. While some awkwardly try to make sense of it, others turn out to be quite natural at it. It wasn’t long before everyone had their go and one of them aced the dismount too.



A little over three-minute-long, the video may make you smile as it’s all about some lions having fun.

Shared a few days ago, the video created quite a stir among people with many writing about the adorableness of the while clip.

“I thought that they would play literally by riding on each of the edge. But still a fun thing to see though,” wrote a YouTube user. “This is incredible,” commented another. “It’s so funny to see these playful cubs,” wrote a third and it indeed is. “They are on a playground. It’s a time to play,” wrote another.

What do you think of the playful cubs?

