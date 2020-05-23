Sections
Home / It's Viral / Lioness opens door of a safari car, fascinatingly scary video stuns people

Lioness opens door of a safari car, fascinatingly scary video stuns people

Though old, the video created a stir again after being tweeted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:11 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a lioness peeking inside the car. (Screengrab)

A family watching lions and lionesses during a safari trip in Africa learnt a very valuable life lesson which they will probably never forget – to always lock their doors when in the wild.

This fascinatingly scary incident took place a few years ago and a video of it went crazy viral. The clip is again creating a stir after being recently shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

In the video, a curious lioness roams close to the car’s door and eventually opens it. Thankfully, the passengers manage to shut it and lock it quickly before things turned sour.

“The lioness wants to go on a safari ride. It opens the door and asks for a lift. This can also happen to you in your next safari. Maintain safe distance from wild animals,” Nanda tweeted and shared the video.



Take a look at the video and don’t be surprised if you find yourself asking, ‘how did that happen?’

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 15,000 views and close to 1000 likes. People had different reactions to the post and they expressed the same in the post’s comments section.

“I don’t know, who was driving but when a lion approaches the car, driver should lock the doors,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow how intelligent it is. Opened the door so easily,” expressed another.

“Ohhh dear...!!! She opened the door, l wonder what happens next!? Scary!!! Can attack easily!!!” wrote a third. Several others were also curious about what unfolded in the video. To satisfy their inquisitiveness, one Twitter user also shared a YouTube link of the full video.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Lion ‘tries’ to open tourist-filled safari car’s door. Watch nail-biting video

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hit by Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata’s flat owners to consult engineers for safety of buildings
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held
May 23, 2020 20:27 IST
In Kashmir, an Eid without fervour under the shadow of Covid-19
May 23, 2020 20:26 IST
For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands on
May 23, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.