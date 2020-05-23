Lioness opens door of a safari car, fascinatingly scary video stuns people

A family watching lions and lionesses during a safari trip in Africa learnt a very valuable life lesson which they will probably never forget – to always lock their doors when in the wild.

This fascinatingly scary incident took place a few years ago and a video of it went crazy viral. The clip is again creating a stir after being recently shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

In the video, a curious lioness roams close to the car’s door and eventually opens it. Thankfully, the passengers manage to shut it and lock it quickly before things turned sour.

“The lioness wants to go on a safari ride. It opens the door and asks for a lift. This can also happen to you in your next safari. Maintain safe distance from wild animals,” Nanda tweeted and shared the video.

Take a look at the video and don’t be surprised if you find yourself asking, ‘how did that happen?’

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 15,000 views and close to 1000 likes. People had different reactions to the post and they expressed the same in the post’s comments section.

“I don’t know, who was driving but when a lion approaches the car, driver should lock the doors,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow how intelligent it is. Opened the door so easily,” expressed another.

“Ohhh dear...!!! She opened the door, l wonder what happens next!? Scary!!! Can attack easily!!!” wrote a third. Several others were also curious about what unfolded in the video. To satisfy their inquisitiveness, one Twitter user also shared a YouTube link of the full video.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Lion ‘tries’ to open tourist-filled safari car’s door. Watch nail-biting video