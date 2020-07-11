Sections
Home / It's Viral / Lisbon’s Tagus river comes alive with dolphins

Lisbon’s Tagus river comes alive with dolphins

Over the last two months, social media channels have been alive with videos and images of dolphins shared by those lucky enough to catch sight of them leaping out of the waves.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:59 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, LISBON

Dolphins swim in the Tagus River, near Lisbon, Portugal. (REUTERS)

Amid hard times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, one sight is putting a smile on people’s faces in Portugal - dolphins splashing around near Lisbon’s shores.

“I have loved dolphins forever,” wrote a social media user left in awe at a video shared online of a group of dolphins jumping out of the water. “It is great to see them up close, and in our very own Tagus river!”

Though dolphins have been sighted in the Tagus since Roman times, the mammals are no longer seen often, according to a 2015 report by the Sea School and the Marine Science Association in Lisbon.

But over the last two months, social media channels have been alive with videos and images of dolphins shared by those lucky enough to catch sight of them leaping out of the waves.



“With the improvement in water quality, the river has been gaining new life and a friendly family of dolphins has been seen several times during the last month,” Lisbon’s mayor’s office wrote on Facebook.

The pandemic has halted the cruise ship industry and fewer commuter ferries have crossed the river.

But marine biologist Francisco Martinho, who specialises in dolphins, said there was more to the story.

“It’s not because the river has become more peaceful that dolphins are spending more time there,” Martinho said. “It’s because there are more fish than usual for them to eat.”

Martinho said it was not clear why more fish were being found in the waters and said the dolphins were likely to leave in a few months if the fish run out.

“It is a difficult time for everyone but something good happened,” a Facebook user commented on pictures of the dolphins shared online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vikas Dubey: How India is dysfunctional by demand
Jul 11, 2020 19:12 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife test negative for Covid-19
Jul 11, 2020 19:12 IST
55-year-old cancer patient succumbs to Covid-19 in J&K’s Rajouri
Jul 11, 2020 19:12 IST
Nushrratt on struggles as an outsider: My flopped films taught me much more
Jul 11, 2020 19:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.