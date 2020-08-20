Sections
‘Listen to your Guardian Angel’: Pune Police’s post has lots of good advice

Pune Police shared this post with the hashtag #GuardiansOfSafety.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:03 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pune Police shared this cartoon along with their tweet. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

Not too long ago, Pune Police shared a witty post on their social media platforms regarding how to break the chain of fake news. Now, the force is back again with another advisory post which outlines many valuable lessons regarding citizens safety.

Shared on the Pune Police’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts on August 20, this post consists of four individual images. “Listen to your ‘Guardian Angel’, the path to safety lies within their words. #GuardiansOfSafety,” reads the text shared alongside the pictures.

The animated photographs follow the popular dramatic format of an angel and a devil sitting on someone’s shoulders – wherein one represents consciousness and the other stands for temptation. The department wittily used the format to share advice on various subjects ranging from social distancing to drugs.

The post suggests that when it comes to safety and security, one should listen to their guardian angels. Check out the tweet below which already has nearly 50 likes on the micro-blogging application. Additionally, this post has also received almost 200 likes on Instagram.



Pune police isn’t the only one using their social media presence to spread vital information to the public. On August 17, Maharashtra Police shared a post referencing a game many may recall playing in their childhood, called Tippy Tippy Top. The department used the game-related post to increase awareness about the importance of wearing masks.

What are your thoughts on this share by the Pune Police?

