Little boy helps older sister score a basketball shot in the sweetest way. Watch

Meet siblings Tomas and Abbey who’re making the Internet a happier place with their beautiful actions.This video which is going all kinds of viral shows little Tomas helping sister Abby score a basketball shot. The clip shows Tomas holding the portable basketball net down so his sister Abby, who’s on a wheelchair, can score a shot. This adorable gesture has struck a chord with people on the Internet collecting some incredibly heartwarming reactions.

The video has been shared by Tomas and Abbey’s father Greg Mac Curtain on his YouTube channel ‘Friends of Abby Mac’.

Abbey, short for Abigail, is nine-years-old. “Abby suffers from Leigh’s Disease which is an infantile form of Mitochondrial Disease,” explains a fundraising page. Abbey’s dad is running the Boston Marathon in her honour and the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to a team of researchers looking for a cure for the illness.

The page explains that while Abbey needs a wheelchair to get around and is non-verbal, she has an incredible zest for life as is apparent from this video of her.

The clip was also tweeted by former basketball player Rex Chapman with a caption saying, “This brother helping his sister get buckets is definitely the Twitter content I’m here for.” His tweet has collected over 6.2 million views, some 4 lakh likes and more than 71,000 retweets.

The video has collected a ton of heartening reactions from tweeple.

“This is what we all should be doing always. Thank-you little man for the reminder,” reads a comment. “These kids have such beautiful hearts, they have to have wonderful parents,” says another. “Everyone should be so lucky to have a brother like that,” reads a third.

“It amazes me the capacity for compassion, empathy & solidarity a 5-year-old can possess while adults can’t seem to find a common ground on most subjects; instead we choose to argue, ridicule & insult. We could learn a helluva lot from this 14-second video (myself included),” writes an individual.

What do you think about this adorable brother-sister duo?