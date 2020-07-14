Little girl dances to Ghagra, mum calls her ‘miniature Madhuri Dixit’. Watch

“When it comes to dancing, Ishanvi is so competitive,” says her mother. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

The Humans of Bombay page brings us some incredible and inspiring stories. One of their latest stories is also wonderful and bound to bring a smile on everyone’s face. It features a mother-daughter duo who loves dancing. In fact, the post not only details their love for dancing, it also comes with a video of the little girl showcasing her talent.

“When it comes to dancing, Ishanvi is so competitive,” says her mother in a post shared on Humans of Bombay’s Instagram page. She goes ahead and gives an example of her daughter’s competitive spirit.

“Just the other day, we were dancing and when my husband clapped for us, she asked, ‘Papa, I’m better than mumma right?’” she adds.

“It takes her one beat of ‘Ek do Teen’ or ‘Ghagra’ to transform into a miniature Madhuri Dixit... and show me who’s boss!” she says further.

The post is complete with two pictures and a video. While the pictures show the adorable mother-daughter duo, the video shows Ishanvi dancing to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani track Ghagra. Take a look at the talented little girl:

Shared some 19 hours ago, the post has collected over 90,000 likes and lots of comments.

“She is amazing,” posts an individual. “Waaaaah what a cutie… beautiful dancer, what expressions,” writes another. “Like mother like daughter,” shares a third. “Amazing expressions and confidence. Keep going girl. You are on the path to be a great dancer,” writes a fourth.

The mother-daughter duo often shares their dance videos on their own Instagram page. What do you think about them?