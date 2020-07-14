Sections
Home / It's Viral / Little girl dances to Ghagra, mum calls her ‘miniature Madhuri Dixit’. Watch

Little girl dances to Ghagra, mum calls her ‘miniature Madhuri Dixit’. Watch

The mother-daughter duo has been featured on the Humans of Bombay page.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:47 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“When it comes to dancing, Ishanvi is so competitive,” says her mother. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

The Humans of Bombay page brings us some incredible and inspiring stories. One of their latest stories is also wonderful and bound to bring a smile on everyone’s face. It features a mother-daughter duo who loves dancing. In fact, the post not only details their love for dancing, it also comes with a video of the little girl showcasing her talent.

“When it comes to dancing, Ishanvi is so competitive,” says her mother in a post shared on Humans of Bombay’s Instagram page. She goes ahead and gives an example of her daughter’s competitive spirit.

“Just the other day, we were dancing and when my husband clapped for us, she asked, ‘Papa, I’m better than mumma right?’” she adds.

“It takes her one beat of ‘Ek do Teen’ or ‘Ghagra’ to transform into a miniature Madhuri Dixit... and show me who’s boss!” she says further.



The post is complete with two pictures and a video. While the pictures show the adorable mother-daughter duo, the video shows Ishanvi dancing to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani track Ghagra. Take a look at the talented little girl:

Shared some 19 hours ago, the post has collected over 90,000 likes and lots of comments.

“She is amazing,” posts an individual. “Waaaaah what a cutie… beautiful dancer, what expressions,” writes another. “Like mother like daughter,” shares a third. “Amazing expressions and confidence. Keep going girl. You are on the path to be a great dancer,” writes a fourth.

The mother-daughter duo often shares their dance videos on their own Instagram page. What do you think about them?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PMC Bank fraud: PMLA court rejects bail plea of Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan
Jul 14, 2020 17:16 IST
Living with Covid-19 undeterred, WCTM makes virtual classrooms the norm
Jul 14, 2020 17:15 IST
What do we do in an era when lipstick has been rendered redundant?
Jul 14, 2020 17:11 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sachin Pilot’s one-line message to Congress after being sacked from Rajasthan cabinet and all the latest news
Jul 14, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.