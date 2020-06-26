Sections
Home / It's Viral / Little girl feeds German shepherd food with her hands. Watch heartwarming video

Little girl feeds German shepherd food with her hands. Watch heartwarming video

This video will immediately melt your heart.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:19 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The little girl feeding the dog food. (Instagram/@streetdogsofbombay)

It’s hard to tell who the actual baby is in this video - the huge German Shepherd being hand fed his food or the little girl, way smaller than it - feeding it. However, what is absolutely clear in the video is that it shows a beautiful bond between a child and a dog. If you have lived with pets or still do or would like to bring one home, this video will immediately warm your heart.

The video has been shared on the Street dogs of Bombay Instagram page. The post shared along with the video talks about teaching children kindness and compassion for animals.

This little girl in the video can definitely teach a lesson on being kind. It’s adorable the way she feeds the doggo food as if it were a little puppy. The big GSD also happily gulps down the food bite after bite.



Posted two days ago, the video has collected over 8,000 likes and makes for a wonderful watch. People on Instagram have also left comments saying how adorable it is.



“No number of heart emojis or words can match this feeling,” reads a comment. “So cute,” comments an individual. “So much love,” writes another. “What a wonderful post to see first thing in the morning.This is how the kids should be taught to treat these gorgeous animals,” comments a fourth.

What do you think about this little girl and her furry friend?

