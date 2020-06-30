Sections
Home / It's Viral / Little girl’s reaction after pouring water on her sleeping dad is too cute to handle

Little girl’s reaction after pouring water on her sleeping dad is too cute to handle

The video of the little girl’s adorable antics has gathered over four million views, till now.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the little girl pouring water on her dad. (Instagram/@maajay)

There are some videos which make you smile and there are some that make you emotional. However, there are also those videos which have the capability to make you giggle and leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling – all at the same time. This video of a dad and his little girl fits that description aptly.

Shared initially on Instagram and later on Twitter, the video is now going all kinds of viral online. In fact, on Twitter, the clip has gathered over four million views and is leaving many teary-eyed from happiness.

(https://twitter.com/GregMidoriya/status/1277255165603721221?s=20)

The video shows a little girl pranking her sleeping dad by pouring a glass of water on him. It’s, however, the way the girl reacted after pulling this highly adorable prank which has now tugged at people’s heartstrings. What did the girl do? Take a look for yourself:



People couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable antics of the little one and many said that they love her, that includes us too.

“It’s her little baby words for me, can’t even be mad once you see her pretty little face,” wrote an Instagram user. “The laugh is hilarious,” exclaimed another. “Aww, she’s so cute,” expressed a third.

Tweeple shared similar reactions while commenting on the video. “He was mad as deep down but it was his baby girl so he had to suck it up,” joked a Twitter user. “He wanted to be so mad until he realized it was his baby girl,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ben Stokes to lead England in 1st Test against West Indies
Jun 30, 2020 20:54 IST
Girl’s reaction after pouring water on her sleeping dad is super cute
Jun 30, 2020 20:52 IST
Blood pressure connected to eye health in young children
Jun 30, 2020 20:52 IST
Protests planned in 300 world cities as Amaravati agitation nears 200 days
Jun 30, 2020 20:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.