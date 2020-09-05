Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Little girl teaches dad how to skate. Video is as cute as it sounds

Little girl teaches dad how to skate. Video is as cute as it sounds

“100% unscripted toddler vibes headed your way,” read a line of the caption shared alongside the clip.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:03 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image a toddler named Petra Lennox, the skating coach. ((Instagram/@h.n.brennan))

Some of you may have heard the phrase, “Children are the best teachers”. Here is a recording exemplifying that notion. Well, sort of.

This almost two-minute-long video was shared by an Instagram user named Heather Nyhart Brennan. “Petra Lennox: Skate coach. 100% unscripted toddler vibes headed your way,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording shows, as the caption suggests, Petra Lennox, the skating coach. The toddler is seen teaching her father how to skate. The young girl’s lesson starts with some very essential advice. Initially, she tells her dad to put the skateboard down. “Get on your skateboard,” she says.

Check out all the other advice little Petra has, including cheering “Careful daddy,” as her father gets on the board, in the video below:



 

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform on September 3, this post captured netizens’ hearts and rightfully so. The post currently has over 650 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “So good”. Another individual wrote, “OMG, I love this so much”.

“This is precious!” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree. Somebody else proclaimed, “I love this! I want to watch it over and over”. Now that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

An Instagram user declared, “This Boss Baby is adorable”. This skating coach is a boss baby.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Footballer or actor? Video of toddler faking injury by swing sparks chatter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
Sep 05, 2020 22:14 IST
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
Sep 05, 2020 22:49 IST

latest news

Noida: One arrested for stealing money from man by switching his ATM card
Sep 05, 2020 23:01 IST
Guest Column: Happy Teacher’s Day, Amrita Ma’am!
Sep 05, 2020 23:02 IST
Four arrested for murdering taxi driver over cab fare dispute
Sep 05, 2020 22:58 IST
Ludhiana: Two more arrested in ₹14.5 lakh dacoity case
Sep 05, 2020 22:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.