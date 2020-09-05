Little girl teaches dad how to skate. Video is as cute as it sounds

Some of you may have heard the phrase, “Children are the best teachers”. Here is a recording exemplifying that notion. Well, sort of.

This almost two-minute-long video was shared by an Instagram user named Heather Nyhart Brennan. “Petra Lennox: Skate coach. 100% unscripted toddler vibes headed your way,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording shows, as the caption suggests, Petra Lennox, the skating coach. The toddler is seen teaching her father how to skate. The young girl’s lesson starts with some very essential advice. Initially, she tells her dad to put the skateboard down. “Get on your skateboard,” she says.

Check out all the other advice little Petra has, including cheering “Careful daddy,” as her father gets on the board, in the video below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform on September 3, this post captured netizens’ hearts and rightfully so. The post currently has over 650 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “So good”. Another individual wrote, “OMG, I love this so much”.

“This is precious!” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree. Somebody else proclaimed, “I love this! I want to watch it over and over”. Now that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

An Instagram user declared, “This Boss Baby is adorable”. This skating coach is a boss baby.

What are your thoughts on the share?

