Little kitten bonds with its hooman in the most adorable fashion. Watch

The Internet has no dearth of videos showcasing pet parents giving their animal companions some tender loving care. Usually incredibly swoon-worthy, these clips can make one sigh in delight. Here is another such recording which captures a subtly sweet interaction between a kitten and its hooman. Chances are, watching it will make you feel all types of giggly.

Posted on Reddit on July 28, this video is almost 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Our new kitten is adapting very well”.

The recording shows a little black-furred feline laying, belly up, on its hooman’s lap. The kitty’s paws are up in the air, next to either side of its face. The pet parent puts his fingers on each of the paws and rocks them back and forth. The cat seems to be enjoying this unusual massage. The video ends with the feline starring at the camera for a brief second.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the video has accumulated nearly 36,000 upvotes and almost 150 comments. Check out the clip which is inducing ‘awws’ amongst many netizens:

Here is what Redditors had to say about this gentle interaction between a kitten and its hooman. One person said, “My human is a little confused about how to do pets, but he’s got the right spirit,” trying to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

Another individual wrote, “This right here is the cutest thing I’ve seen today”. “This fills me with a deep sense of joy that I simply cannot explain,” reads one comment on the post.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

