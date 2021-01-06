Sections
Little pony’s ‘never give up’ attitude impresses people. Watch adorable video

The video shows how the pony overcomes it’s dilemma to accomplish its goal.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:43 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the little pony trying to get on the ground. (Reddit)

If you want to get rid of the mid-week blues, then this video showing a little pony’s never give up attitude may lift up your spirits. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip is definitely a treat to watch.

“Seeing this pony working up the courage to jump over a tiny step made my day,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video shows how the animal overcomes it’s dilemma to accomplish its goal.

Take a look at the clip:

Seeing this pony working up the courage to jump over a tiny step made my day from r/aww



Shared on January 4, the clip has garnered over 71,900 upvotes along with tons of comments.



“I love the victory kicks at the end,” wrote a Reddit user. “Yay I did it. Paying no attention to all those neighsayers,” joked another. One individual shared a poem in the comments section, “I’m just a pony, kinda small, who wants to leave the stable, but I’m afraid I gonna fall, and wonder if I’m able... the tippy-taps - they balance me, and then I circle ‘round... am gonna j u m p in 1, 2, 3 - and Look ! I’m on the Ground!”

“Imagine the sheer adrenaline coursing through his horsey veins,” pointed out a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

