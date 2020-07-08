Lizard perched on cat’s head may remind you of scene from The Parent Trap. Watch

Sections
You won’t be wrong if you find a similarity between the shocked expression of the cat with the one exhibited by Elaine Hendrix in the film Parent Trap

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a lizard sitting atop a cat’s head. (Instagram/@horst_the_hero)

Remember the hilarious yet heartwarming film The Parent Trap about a sibling switcheroo? Well, this video of a cat may remind you of a particular scene from the film involving a lizard.

If you’re scratching your head, let us help you refresh your memory. The scene shows how the twin sisters, both played by Lindsay Lohan, scare their step-mom-to-be Elaine Hendrix (played by Meredith Blake) using a lizard.

The scene has forever been etched into the minds of those who love the film. Even if you’re not a fan, chances are that this video of a cat will leave you chuckling.

Shared on the cat, named Horst’s, personal Instagram profile, which also describes him as an “ambassador of good mood”, the video is funny – just like the scene from the movie.



What is the clip all about? It shows the lizard perched on the head of the four-pawed feline as the cat looks on with a horrified expression. However, don’t be alarmed, the reptile was later returned to safety.

You won’t be wrong if you find a similarity between the shocked expression of the cat with the one exhibited by Elaine Hendrix in the film.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has got close to 95,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It also has gathered over 16,000 likes and tons of comments from people.

“OMG! That lizard is crazy!” wrote an Instagram user. “Horst, you have a lizard friend on your head!” wrote another. “We would be so happy if this happened to us,” expressed a feline friend of Horst.

Here’s the iconic scene from the film:

What do you think of the cat and the lizard video?

