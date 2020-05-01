Sections
Home / It's Viral / Lockdown 3: Tweeple express their emotions through hilarious memes

Lockdown 3: Tweeple express their emotions through hilarious memes

With the lockdown extended, many are taking to Twitter to share their reaction to the announcement

Updated: May 01, 2020 21:41 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tweeple are expression their emotions through hilarious memes. (Twitter/@Sneha6029)

Today, on May 1, India has extended its lockdown by two weeks starting from May 4. The Ministry of Home Affairs released a press statement to declare the decision to extend the lockdown. The ministry has also profiled different districts into ‘red, green and orange’ zones and issued fresh guidelines.

With the lockdown extended, many are taking to Twitter to share their reactions to the announcement. They are expressing their emotions through hilarious memes. Tweeple are trying their best to offer some comic-relief with their witty posts while using the hashtag #Lockdown3 – which is currently trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the funniest reactions:

The best thing we can all do is to keep following our quarantine routine. Even if it may just be waking up and looking at different screens all day.



It is a little tricky! But if you have a Netflix or Hotstar subscription, may we suggest the new Mindy Kaling show or maybe Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans.

Extroverts hearing about Lockdown 3:

V/S

Introverts hearing about Lockdown 3:

If desi parents do not call their friends and/or relatives to discuss this extension for 45 minutes are they even desi parents?

Plus, we’re sure some groups of people are very ecstatic about this time they’re getting to spend with their loved ones:

Did any of these memes describe your situation?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
May 01, 2020 21:28 IST
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
May 01, 2020 22:02 IST
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
May 01, 2020 21:37 IST
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
May 01, 2020 19:35 IST

latest news

Farmers in Punjab worried as labour shortage casts a shadow over paddy transplantation
May 01, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Seeing black’: Djokovic considered quitting in 2010
May 01, 2020 21:57 IST
Indian-origin man in UK admits deliberately starting blaze, awaits verdict
May 01, 2020 21:56 IST
Focal Point dyers donate 15 ACs to civil hospital in Ludhiana
May 01, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.