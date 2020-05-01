Lockdown 3: Tweeple express their emotions through hilarious memes

Today, on May 1, India has extended its lockdown by two weeks starting from May 4. The Ministry of Home Affairs released a press statement to declare the decision to extend the lockdown. The ministry has also profiled different districts into ‘red, green and orange’ zones and issued fresh guidelines.

With the lockdown extended, many are taking to Twitter to share their reactions to the announcement. They are expressing their emotions through hilarious memes. Tweeple are trying their best to offer some comic-relief with their witty posts while using the hashtag #Lockdown3 – which is currently trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the funniest reactions:

The best thing we can all do is to keep following our quarantine routine. Even if it may just be waking up and looking at different screens all day.

It is a little tricky! But if you have a Netflix or Hotstar subscription, may we suggest the new Mindy Kaling show or maybe Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans.

Extroverts hearing about Lockdown 3:

V/S

Introverts hearing about Lockdown 3:

If desi parents do not call their friends and/or relatives to discuss this extension for 45 minutes are they even desi parents?

Plus, we’re sure some groups of people are very ecstatic about this time they’re getting to spend with their loved ones:

Did any of these memes describe your situation?