Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / It's Viral / Lockdown 4: People gear up to face the extension with rib-tickling memes

Lockdown 4: People gear up to face the extension with rib-tickling memes

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Lockdown 4.0, people took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:15 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

With announcement of Lockdown 4 people started sharing hilarious tweets. (Twitter/@iKaurRimi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the Covid-19 situation in the country, announced Lockdown 4. He added that this lockdown will be entirely different from the previous three and will have new rules which will be announced before May 18.

Since the mention of the lockdown extension, people have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the announcement. And, some are doing so through memes and hilarious tweets. We’ve selected some of the best tweets you can share with your friends and have a good laugh.

During his speech, the prime minister used the word Atam-Nirbhar (self-reliant) several times and tweeple couldn’t help but share funny tweets on the same. Here’s one such post:



How is the entire nation feeling right now? This Twitter user gives a clue:



What is the different between lockdown 3.0 and lockdown 4.0? Here’s a filmy edition:

What new rules will lockdown 4.0 bring? This Twitter user tries to guess:

When you had placed a bet that lockdown will be extended and you win:

Earlier today, PM Modi took to Twitter to announce his address 8 pm. Since then, anticipation about the lockdown extension was high. In fact, the hashtag #Lockdown4 started trending on Twitter since morning. The hashtag is trending once again has more and more reactions pour in.

Do any of these tweets describe your reaction?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Two Sharmik trains with 1,296 passengers leave for UP, Bihar from Chandigarh
May 12, 2020 22:38 IST
NSA against Dr Kafeel extended by 3 months
May 12, 2020 22:37 IST
Kalyan records 22 new cases
May 12, 2020 22:36 IST
Film report card: The way forward!
May 12, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.