Long pipe echoes sound of saxophone. Video is nothing short of amazing

Long pipe echoes sound of saxophone. Video is nothing short of amazing

The video features an artist named Armin Küpper.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:27 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the artist playing saxophone in front of a long pipe. (YouTube/@Armin Küpper)

Most of us know what an echo sounds like. Also, most of us will agree that there is a certain fascination attached to the whole concept. That is why it’s often fun to shout a word in a large empty room and hear back the fading sound of the same word. Probably that is the reason, this video showcasing the same phenomenon, but in an absolutely creative way, is winning people over.

“Full sound please.... Echo pipeline coming soon,” the video is shared with this caption. It shows an individual playing a saxophone at one side of a huge pipe. And, as suggested in the caption, you should crank up the sound to enjoy the video to its fullest.

It was also reposted by another Reddit user, who wrote, “This brought a smile to my face” while sharing the video. This clip is such which may leave you with a smile too.

This brought a smile to my face from r/wholesome



The post prompted people to shared tons of appreciative comments. There were also a few who chose the path of humour while commenting.



“This was very enjoyable. I’m glad I took a moment to listen and appreciate,” wrote a Redditor. To which, another user of the platform replied, “Worth every second.”

An individual wrote, “This just made me smile.”

The video features artist Armin Küpper. A longer version of the clip was originally shared back in June earlier this year on the artist’s personal YouTube channel. Named “Pipelinefunk”, the post’s caption defines that it was the artist’s “saxophone jam using a pipeline as natural delay and reverb.”

Listen to the longer version here:

What do you think of this performance?

