Look who’s sunbathing: Huge crocodile found in woman’s backyard in Florida leaves netizens stunned

Along with its scenic beaches and a super prominent tourist industry, Florida, a state in the US, is also known for its unique wildlife. It isn’t unusual to hear odd stories about massive snakes or giant crocodiles found around the state. This post, shared on the Facebook page of Punta Gorda Police Department, illustrates that notion aptly. The share documents the discovery of a massive American crocodile who was sunbathing in a woman’s backyard. The story may baffle you.

An image of the animal was shared on the Internet on December 12. “Just one of our residents (an American Crocodile) enjoying the December sunshine in Punta Gorda Isles!” reads the text shared alongside the post.

A 70-years-old Florida woman named Mona Vieregg spotted the 10 to 15 feet long reptile soaking in some winter sun on her floating dock, reports UPI.com. Knowing that crocodiles don’t usually live in the area, Vieregg called the police. The Punta Gorda Police Department contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who sent a trapper to the scene.

Tracy Hansen, the trapper, said that the reptile was one of the biggest American crocodiles that he had ever seen and could be up to 70-years-old.

Check out what the crocodile looks like here:

If you got heebie-jeebies after seeing that photo, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on Facebook, this post has captured the attention of netizens.

Here’s how people reacted. One person said, “Oh my God, what big teeth it has”.

Another individual wrote, “Beautiful creatures”. “Just catching some sunshine,” read one comment under the share.

The animal has not yet been moved to the southern tip of Florida, where they usually live. Such is because it is a protected species, and relocation of those requires federal permission.

What are your thoughts on the share?