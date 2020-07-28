Sections
Looks like Marley, the doggo, is giving this scene from A Star is Born his very own twist. Watch

Chances are, watching Marley’s derpy reaction to this otherwise heartwarming dialogue will make you giggle.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:01 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a golden-furred doggo named Marley with a cone around its neck standing at a doorstep. (Instagram/@marleyinnyc)

If you’re a dog lover who also enjoyed watching the 2018 romantic/drama film A Star Is Born, then this uniquely hilarious clip is a must-watch for you.

Posted on Instagram on July 27, the video has been shared from a pooch named Marley’s very own account. “My fren Bradley Pooper iz..shallow,” reads the caption of this derpy clip.

The recording shows the golden-furred doggo with a cone around its neck standing at a doorstep. Suddenly, the scene cuts to a shot from the movie A Star Is Born to reveal American actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper playing Jackson ‘Jack’ Maine. As Jack, Cooper rolls down his car window. The camera then cuts to Marley and words reading, “What now?” appear on the screen. “I just wanted to take another look at you,” says the actor. “Making fun of cone. Comedian... so shallow” spell out the words conveying Marley’s thoughts.

Check out Marley’s derpy reaction to this otherwise heartwarming dialogue. Chances are, watching it will make you giggle.



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has received a whole lot of love. The clip currently has nearly 61,000 views and many encouraging comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Marley, the doggo who seems unfazed by Bradley Cooper’s charm. One person said, “OMG so funny”.

Another individual wrote, “Bro we’d take 10 looks”. We wholeheartedly agree with that claim. “Omg that’s hilarious,” read one comment under the post.

An Instagram user stated, “I don’t blame him for taking another look”. Somebody else declared, “He’s admiring your devilish good looks”.

What are your thoughts on this ‘interaction’?

Also Read | Barley the dog comforts his toy after both wear cones post his surgery

