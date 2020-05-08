Looks like Raylan the doggo has adopted these two tiny kittens as his children. Watch

Sections
This unusual dog and cat family dynamic will melt your heart.

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:52 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip was posted on Instagram from Raylan the dog’s account. (Instagram/@raylan_the_dog)

You know we love seeing videos of interspecies friendships. If you’re like us and prefer such golden content, get ready for an even sweeter genre of clips: interspecies families!

This almost 20-second-long clip was posted on Instagram from Raylan the dog’s account. It shows two small kittens ‘meowing’ and slowly stumbling towards Raylan who is sitting on his dog bed. As soon as the baby felines come close to the canine, he sticks his tongue out and starts cleaning them. It appears that the cats appreciate the licking because they keep wanting to climb up into Raylan’s bed for some more parental loving.

“These little kittens have been here for less than 24 hours and already think that Raylan is their mother. They follow him around like little ducklings and scream if he’s not paying attention to them” Raylan’s hooman explains in the Instagram caption. They continued by saying, “Raylan’s actually not fond of the screaming, but he loves keeping them clean and helping when they make a mess eating”.



Since its original posting on April 8, the clip has been watched almost 64,000 times on Instagram. Additionally, it has been shared on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.



Here is how netizens reacted to this unusual family. “Beautifull” writes one Instagram user. “So cute”, gushes another.

Redditors had a similar reaction to the clip. Someone tried to guess the doggo’s narrative while commenting, “These are my children. They may look weird, but they’re mine”. While another Reddit user stated, “OMG those little, furiously wagging carrot tails”.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

Also read| Kitty tries to wake up pupper with the gentlest taps. Watch

