Sections
Home / It's Viral / Looks like this doggo just stole his hooman’s girl. Watch hilarious video

Looks like this doggo just stole his hooman’s girl. Watch hilarious video

“Look at me. I am the boyfriend now,” netizens believe that is what the doggo’s face, towards the very end, says.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:28 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a woman and doggo lounging on a couch. (Reddit/@NBAJam95)

You may have heard the colloquial phrase, “A dog is a man’s best friend”. Well, this particular pooch seems to be indulging in some saucy non-best-friend behaviour. But the Internet seems to love the hilarious results it is producing.

Posted on Reddit on June 23, the video is almost 25 seconds long. The clip is captioned, “Caught my GF taking selfies with my dog. The shade he throws me at the end hurt me”. Trust us when you see the look this doggo gave his hooman, you’ll understand the hurt he is referring to.

The recording shows the original poster’s girlfriend and pet pooch lounging on a couch. The canine’s head is resting on the woman’s shoulder, who is holding her phone up with the other hand. The lady tries to capture the serene moment from a few different angles.

Soon, the duo looks towards the side to realise they’re being filmed by the dog parent. The woman smiles cheekily, but it is the doggo’s expression that makes the video such an entertaining watch.



Caught my GF taking selfies with my dog. The shade he throws me at the end hurt me... from r/funny

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘funny’, the post has received more nearly 1.5 lakh upvotes and over 2,000 humorous comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. Many tried to guess the pooch’s perspective over the whole ordeal. One person said, “Bruh, imma need you to take that walk by yourself today”. While another individual wrote, “Oh and by the way, this MY girl now”.

“Look at me. I am the boyfriend now.” proclaimed a Reddit user from the doggo’s side. The woman and pooch look so happy together that we’d have to agree as well.

What are your thoughts on this funny video?

Also Read | This may or may not be the cutest love triangle you’ll ever see. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Age no bar, as Bollywood readies to get back to work? Not really!
Jun 28, 2020 19:56 IST
Light monsoon showers likely in Chandigarh for next three days: IMD
Jun 28, 2020 19:52 IST
Summer may decide fate of leading shots in vaccine race
Jun 28, 2020 19:48 IST
‘Real match winner’: Younis Khan heaps praise on England fast bowler
Jun 28, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.