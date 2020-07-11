Sections
Home / It's Viral / Lost dog visits vet’s clinic to find its way back to human parent

Lost dog visits vet’s clinic to find its way back to human parent

“Such a clever dog,” wrote a Facebook user on the post.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:26 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog in front of the clinic. (Facebook/ Phuttaraksa Animal Clinic)

There is no denying the fact that the pets are very precious to their hooman parents. However, at times what we overlook is that they also showcase incredible intelligence. A video, from Thailand, proves that perfectly.

This is the story of 4-month-old dog Khiew Ngern and how its smartness helped the pooch to find its way back to its owner. Shared on the Phuttaraksa Animal Clinic’s Facebook page, the story is now winning people over. Chances are it’ll do the same for you too.

The clinic shared two posts which detail how the dog visited the place and started barking. It even used its front paws to knock on a glass door. It kept doing so until one of the staff members opened the door and allowed the animal to come in.

Veterinarian Saengduen Chotepanus, who initially thought the pooch looks familiar, finally recognised it as one of their patients, reports Bangkok Post. She had previously treated the dog and had its owner’s details. So, Chotepanus called the pet parent who rushed to the clinic to get reunited with their much-loved pooch.



Take a look at the video which shows the dog outside the clinic:

Here is another post by the clinic which shows the dog reunited with its owner.

Both the posts received tons of comments from people. From praising the dog to emotional comments, people shared various reactions.

“Very smart dog,” reads a comment translated from Thai. “Smart dog. Thanks to the clinic who called her owner,” wrote another Facebook user. “So clever, lucky dog,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the tale?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 more test positive for Covid-19, 15 cured in Punjab’s Mohali
Jul 11, 2020 18:53 IST
Champions League absence won’t cause panic in Man United: Solskjaer
Jul 11, 2020 18:51 IST
IIT Madras unveils Young Research Fellow programme for UG students
Jul 11, 2020 18:51 IST
Nagaon Police edits Raadhe Shyam poster to preach social distancing
Jul 11, 2020 18:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.