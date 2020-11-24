Lost in translation: Netizen tries to figure out how to say lizard in Hindi

If you’re someone who has travelled or lived in places where your mother tongue isn’t spoken predominantly, then you may be familiar with translation struggles. If you are someone who has had to Google what specific words are in another language to get mundane tasks done, then here is a post that you’ll relate to a lot. However, don’t worry if you haven’t had the experience of ‘getting lost in translation’, this share is so funny that it’ll probably make you giggle, nonetheless.

Posted on Twitter on November 19, this image was shared by Dr Preet Hathi. The photograph shows a screengrab of a conversation. “Just south Indian in north India problems!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

“Quickly tell me what lizard is in Hindi,” reads the first text, which is quickly followed by a “Please”. What a polite individual.

“Chipkali,” responds the recipient. Check out the rest of the conversation below and see what the sender initially thought the Hindi word for lizard was. It may make you chuckle.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this tweet has received over 7,200 likes and many comments.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the post. One person said, “Imagine if she said ‘Mere room me Magarmaccha Aa gayi he’ to her house help”. To this, the original poster responded, “Well.. she has said that once!! The maid’s expression was priceless”.

Another individual wrote, “The same family, though. Magarmach and Chipkali”. “Chipkali is sort of a chhota baby of magarmachh so she isn’t wrong,” read another comment on the thread, supporting the individual.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share? Have you ever experienced something similar?