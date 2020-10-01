Love Friends? You’ll enjoy this ABC from the show too

“Loving friends is as easy as ABC,” says the caption shared by Netflix India. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

If you’re someone who is a fan of the TV show Friends, you’ve probably watched it over and over again. Every time you run out of ideas on what to watch next or feel low and need an instant mood uplifter, Friends is the show you turn to. If that is in fact the case, this video shared on Instagram will make you quite happy.

Netflix India has shared a clip which shows the ABC of Friends. “Loving friends is as easy as ABC,” says the caption shared along with the video.

The video is montage from the TV show and will instantly remind you of the episodes in which these words or sentences were spoken. It includes things like “pivot”, “unagi”, “gleeba”, “moo point” and of course “how you doin”. Watch the clip that may make you want to watch the show once again.

The video has collected quite a few reactions from people on Instagram.

“Gonna teach this to my kids,” wrote an individual. “Epic epic epic,” added another. “C should have been ‘Could I BE any’,” posted a third. “Where is ‘JOEY DOESNT SHARE FOOD’,” asked a fourth.

What do you think about this special ABC?