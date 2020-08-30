Sections
Love the highly relatable ‘mother with sign’ Instagram page? Here’s how it all started

The post features both Poonam Sapra and her son Pranav Sapra.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 08:33 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Poonam Sapra aka ‘mother with sign’. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

If you are a regular user of the Internet, then you may have seen a post or two by Poonam Sapra, who is more popularly known by her Instagram alias ‘mother with sign’. On her Instagram account, of the same name, this hilarious desi mom posts pictures of herself holding placards which often have words that are inspirational, funny, and well-intentioned, often all at the same time, written on them. Now, Humans of Bombay has shared a post about her and the tale may melt your heart while evoking a chuckle too.

Posted on Instagram on August 29, this post consists of four individual pictures. The images have been shared alongside a caption which details her story as narrated by her son Pranav.

“Growing up, I’ve subjected my mother to a lot of uncomfortable situations. I remember, when admissions were happening in the top schools, I was just 3 years old. In one of the interviews, for some reason, I said, ‘Mein goli maar dunga,’ to the teacher! After that she didn’t let me watch any crime shows, and made me watch Ramayan!” reads a portion of the caption. The post further talks about other such moments the mother and son duo had experienced together.

It then says, “So, when I went to my mum with the idea of starting an Instagram page together– her first response was literally, ‘Why?’ I convinced her saying that it’ll be fun. I’m pretty sure she had her I-told-you-so face locked and loaded in case it backfired– which thankfully it didn’t!” explaining the beginning of the beloved ‘mother with sign’ page.



Check out the full post and some cute photographs of the mother-son duo:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love. It currently has nearly 55,000 likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Super”. Another individual wrote, “So cool,” and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this share?

