Sections
Home / It's Viral / Lunar Eclipse 2020: Do you know Strawberry Moon is also called Honey Moon? Here’s why

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Do you know Strawberry Moon is also called Honey Moon? Here’s why

This full moon in the month of June is the last one of the spring, according to NASA.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:09 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows strawberry moon of June 2020. (Twitter/@demoanss)

June is known for its Strawberry Moon, named after the fruit season that’s between spring and summer. This year, in 2020, June 5 is the date when Earth’s shadow will block the sun’s light which otherwise reflects off the moon to give us this Lunar Eclipse.

This full moon in the month of June is the last one of the spring, says NASA’s official website. The name strawberry moon was first published in Maine Farmer’s Almanac back in 1930s. It’s the Algonquin tribes who termed this name because of the short harvesting season of the fruit in the north-eastern United States.

Though Strawberry moon is the popular name but that is not the only one which is used to identify this full moon. Turns out, it’s also called Mead Moon or the Honey Moon. Some old European writings suggest that June was when honey was ripe and ready to be harvested. Some used to ferment the honey by mixing water to form a drink named mead. And, this is from where this astronomical phenomenon gets its other names.

Due to it being the season of honey harvesting, the moon was also referred to as sweetest moon. In fact, the tradition of calling the first month of marriage the “honeymoon” may also be associated with this full moon. It’s either because of it being the sweetest moon or the custom of marrying in June when the “Honey Moon” appears.



India will witness this penumbral lunar eclipse from June 5, 11:15 PM till June 6, 02:34 AM.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh: About 80% of registered APL families took benefits of PDS
Jun 05, 2020 17:12 IST
Do you know Strawberry Moon is also called Honey Moon? Here’s why
Jun 05, 2020 17:09 IST
Public servants on official duty need not worry. They have adequate safety guaranteed in law
Jun 05, 2020 17:12 IST
Online examinations are here to stay
Jun 05, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.