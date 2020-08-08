Macy the dog needs something to nibble for her teething, netizens are ready to oblige

The tweet shows a picture of Macy happily chewing the corner of a piece of furniture. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

Pet parents may agree to the fact that nothing can withstand the power of adorable puppy eyes, even if it comes after some major kind of destruction. Especially when little puppies are teething they tend to go overboard. But, the cute ones are able to melt one’s heart easily just with puppy eyes. Macy the blue-eyed dog is no exception.

Shared on Twitter by wholesome dog content provider WeRateDogs, the post is something you will oblige readily for. The tweet shows a picture of Macy happily chewing the corner of a piece of furniture. The second and third picture shows the eager pup looking at the camera.

“This is Macy. She’s teething and was wondering if, once she’s done with the table, she could nibble you for a bit. 12/10 would allow it,” reads the caption and we totally agree to it.

Take a look at the cute pup’s face:

Shared on August 4, the tweet has garnered over 94,500 likes along with tons of comments from netizens. While some were left gushing at Macy’s adorable blue eyes, others dropped in similar reactions from their pets.

What are your thoughts on Macy and her chewing sessions?