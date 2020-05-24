Maggi or Madge-y? Pronunciation of noodles brand on MasterChef Australia ad divides Twitter
People shared varied comments about pronunciation of Maggi on an advertisement of MasterChef Australia.
How would you feel if someone tells you that there’s another way of pronouncing your favourite two-minute noodles brand Maggi? You would probably think it’s bizarre or get confused or even low-key angry. That is what happened with some while watching an advertisement of MasterChef Australia featuring the brand. In the video, the voiceover pronounces Maggi as Madge-y - and that has not set well with many tweeple.
Take a look at the video to listen to the pronunciation:
Yes, in the ad instead of Maggi it’s pronounced as Madge-y. If you are questioning ‘but, why?’, then you’re not alone. Several people took to Twitter to share their reactions and hopefully to find an answer.
A Twitter user wrote that the pronunciation made her “hysterical” and she feels her whole life is a lie. We won’t blame you, if you feel the same way too:
Here’s what another person wrote:
A few also showed solidarity and wrote that the noodle brand has always been pronounces as Madge-y.
So what is the correct pronunciation? Turns out, according to the official website, both are right. While it’s pronounces Maggi in some parts of the world, for others its Madge-y.
Which version are you sticking with?