Maggi or Madge-y? Pronunciation of noodles brand on MasterChef Australia ad divides Twitter

How would you feel if someone tells you that there’s another way of pronouncing your favourite two-minute noodles brand Maggi? You would probably think it’s bizarre or get confused or even low-key angry. That is what happened with some while watching an advertisement of MasterChef Australia featuring the brand. In the video, the voiceover pronounces Maggi as Madge-y - and that has not set well with many tweeple.

Take a look at the video to listen to the pronunciation:

Yes, in the ad instead of Maggi it’s pronounced as Madge-y. If you are questioning ‘but, why?’, then you’re not alone. Several people took to Twitter to share their reactions and hopefully to find an answer.

A Twitter user wrote that the pronunciation made her “hysterical” and she feels her whole life is a lie. We won’t blame you, if you feel the same way too:

Here’s what another person wrote:

A few also showed solidarity and wrote that the noodle brand has always been pronounces as Madge-y.

So what is the correct pronunciation? Turns out, according to the official website, both are right. While it’s pronounces Maggi in some parts of the world, for others its Madge-y.

Which version are you sticking with?