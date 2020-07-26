Sections
Home / It's Viral / Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets Warrior Aaji whose Lathi Kathi performance video went viral

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets Warrior Aaji whose Lathi Kathi performance video went viral

After her video went viral, several people have come forward to help, including film actor Riteish Deshmukh who called her “warrior aaji”.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Pune

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday met Shantabai Pawar. (Twitter/@ANI)

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday met Shantabai Pawar, an 85-year-old woman whose Lathi Kathi performance video has gone viral on social media and has drawn widespread praise from netizens.

Pawar was displaying her Lathi Kathi skills on the streets of Pune during lockdown to earn money for her family, which includes orphaned children she has taken under her care.

“I had the privilege to meet 85-year-old Shantabai Pawar, the #WarriorAaji from #Pune, at her home. I heard from many people about the way she has been exercising for her livelihood. Felt inspired & refreshed upon meeting her & gifted her Nawari Saree & Rs 1 Lakh on Party’s behalf,” tweeted Deshmukh.



After her video went viral, several people have come forward to help, including film actor Riteish Deshmukh who called her “warrior aaji” (warrior grandmother) on a micro- blogging site and contacted her.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ingenious mask alternatives for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Jul 26, 2020 19:21 IST
UN says thousands of anti-Pakistan militants in Afghanistan
Jul 26, 2020 19:18 IST
Covid-19 pandemic: The gig economy has compromised our immune system
Jul 26, 2020 19:17 IST
This tiny cat is having the time of its life in a fishbowl. Watch
Jul 26, 2020 19:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.