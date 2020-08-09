Maharashtra Police salutes medical and sanitation workers. Watch

Sections
The video shows police personnel from different parts of Maharashtra saluting the medical and sanitation workers.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 10:42 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Maharashtra Police salutes all the medical and sanitation workers.” reads the caption of the tweet. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

In a bid to express their gratitude for those who have been fighting on the frontlines in this fight against coronavirus, Pune Police took to Twitter to share a video.

The caption, loosely translated from Marathi, reads, “Maharashtra Police salutes all the medical and sanitation workers.” They also added the hashtag #CovidWarriors.

The tweet is complete with a video. It shows how the medical and sanitation workers, day after day, carried on with their duties, even during perilous times.

The video also shows police personnel from different parts of Maharashtra saluting.



Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 4,000 views. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 160 likes.

“Proud of India,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you sir,” commented another.

Pune Police, every now and then, takes to social media to share all sorts of creative and witty advisory posts to spread awareness among people. Just like their Instagram post, shared a day ago. The post drives home a very important mask-related message.

