Maharashtra Police shares an image of childhood game to drive home important message about wearing masks

Wearing a mask every time you’re stepping outside your house is an essential step which everyone must follow in these times. Every now and then, police departments across the nation take to various social media platforms to remind people about this important safety measure. The latest one is from Maharashtra Police who have shared a creative and crucial reminder for people about the importance of wearing a mask.

Taking to Twitter, they shared an image of a childhood game called Tippy Tippy Top. The game is about choosing colours written on different parts of a piece of paper which was creatively folded. Though the original game is about selecting one from the four options, this image shared by the department has only one option repeated across it - mask

Take a look at what they tweeted:

Posted on August 17, the tweet has since collected over 550 likes. People have also posted their reactions to the tweet.

“Which colour do you want?” tweeted an individual recalling how the game is played. “Creatively said. We will sir,” added another.

