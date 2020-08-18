Sections
Home / It's Viral / Maharashtra Police shares an image of childhood game to drive home important message about wearing masks

Maharashtra Police shares an image of childhood game to drive home important message about wearing masks

Taking to Twitter, they shared an image of a childhood game called Tippy Tippy Top.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 08:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Police shared this image along with their tweet. (Twitter/Maharashtra Police)

Wearing a mask every time you’re stepping outside your house is an essential step which everyone must follow in these times. Every now and then, police departments across the nation take to various social media platforms to remind people about this important safety measure. The latest one is from Maharashtra Police who have shared a creative and crucial reminder for people about the importance of wearing a mask.

Taking to Twitter, they shared an image of a childhood game called Tippy Tippy Top. The game is about choosing colours written on different parts of a piece of paper which was creatively folded. Though the original game is about selecting one from the four options, this image shared by the department has only one option repeated across it - mask

Take a look at what they tweeted:



Posted on August 17, the tweet has since collected over 550 likes. People have also posted their reactions to the tweet.



“Which colour do you want?” tweeted an individual recalling how the game is played. “Creatively said. We will sir,” added another.

What do you think of Maharashtra Police’s post?

Also Read | Mumbai Police Commissioner shares how not to wear a mask. You may want to take notes

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP is unlikely to experience winter load-shedding
Aug 18, 2020 09:20 IST
Grand Ram Lila in Ayodhya, with touch of Bollywood
Aug 18, 2020 09:19 IST
Zoo awaits birth of panda cub, shares ultrasound video. People are excited
Aug 18, 2020 09:18 IST
More than 400 students, faculty members sci-tech institutes demand bail for Varavara Rao, GN Saibaba
Aug 18, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.