Make Monday a fun day and guess the brands in this pic. How many can you name?

Kick start your day with a little brain teaser.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:56 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

How quickly can you identify all the brands in this picture? (Instagram/@dunzo_it)

Mondays can be annoying and tedious. But there are a few things one can do to make the day a little easier. You could start your day by watching some hilarious and entertaining videos. Or, check out this tweet that may just work as the perfect pick me up on a slow day. It comprises an image that will put your knowledge of brands, and their logos and mascots to test, helping you kick start your day with a brain teaser.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra took to Twitter to share this creative picture. All you need to do is guess all the brands mentioned in it.

“Can you identify all the brands in the pic? Let’s see who identifies maximum names,” he tweeted last evening.



The image was originally shared by delivery service company Dunzo back on July 30. The post, shared on Instagram, not only shows the image itself but several close ups of certain parts of the image to help you identify the brands better.



Both the posts are flooded with reactions. While on Twitter people have shared their guesses, on Instagram, people have also praised the creativity that went into creating the image.

“Oh now I realised I remember more advertisements than content,” shared an individual on Twitter.

“Masterpiece art,” posted an Instagram user. “Brilliant,” wrote another. “Epic,” shared a third.

What about you? How many brands can you identify in the image?

