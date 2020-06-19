Malala Yousafzai completes degree at Oxford. Immediate plans include Netflix

Sections
Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to share her big news along with two images.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:10 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Malala Yousafzai covered in cake and confetti. (Twitter/@Malala)

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has completed her degree at the University of Oxford. Malala, who was pursuing Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall, shared her happiness at completing her degree. She tweeted about the big news with two pictures.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she wrote on Twitter.

While Malala may need some time to figure out what’s next for her, she revealed her immediate plans. “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she added in her tweet.

The tweet is complete with two pictures, one which shows Malala cutting a cake with her family and another, probably taken at her university, which shows her covered in cake and confetti.



Within a few hours of being shared, the tweet has collected over 2.6 lakh likes and more than 32,000 retweets. Tweeple have poured congratulatory messages in the tweet’s comments section.

“Congratulations, you wonderful, inspiring woman,” posted a Twitter user. “Congratulations! Take the well-deserved rest,” shared another.

In 2012, Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for advocating girls’ education. In 2014, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of education.

