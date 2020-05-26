Malaysian family’s Eid greetings dance video is bound to make you smile

Recently many around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr or Eid. While there are many ways of greeting people on this auspicious occasion, this Malaysian family has come up with a particularly unique way of wishing everyone Eid Mubarak.

This just over 30-second-long clip was posted on Twitter by a user named Adam Imanullah on May 24. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Salam Aidilfitri [celebration day] from my family to yours”.

As the recording begins, viewers see the Imanullah family dressed fashionably. Adam, his sister, and their parents then start bobbling, with great coordination, to Think About Things, a song by Icelandic musician Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnið. As the film progresses, the family performs a well-synchronized dance routine to the track.

This ensemble isn’t the only one to flaunt their dance moves to the song. The ‘Think About Things’ dance challenge has taken over TikTok with several taking part in the trend. However, this family’s groovy vibe may make this the most wholesome video of the challenge. Check it out below:

Since being shared, the clip has been watched almost 9.5 million times. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated over 1.6 lakh retweets and over 6 lakh likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the post.One person said “Synchronisation on point!!!! I love this so much”. While another individual wrote, “Lit energy”.

Many also took this opportunity to share videos of their own families busting out a move. Here is some of the best content from the Twitter thread:

What are your thoughts on these videos? Feeling inspired to learn a dance routine with your loved ones?

Also read | A heartwarming note by this sibling duo is bound to make you cry