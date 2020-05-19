Sections
Home / It's Viral / Male and female birds exchange prey mid-air, incredible sight caught in a series of pics

Male and female birds exchange prey mid-air, incredible sight caught in a series of pics

Wildlife photographer Patrick Coughlin identified the creatures as a male and female Northern Harrier and mentioned that the “exchanging prey is for possible nestlings.”

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:14 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The series shows two birds exchanging a prey mid-air. (Twitter/@myrgard)

A series of images of two birds captured by wildlife photographer Patrick Coughlin is Twitter’s new favourite content and may end up being yours too. The series shows two birds exchanging prey mid-air.

Coughlin identified the creatures as a male and female Northern Harrier and mentioned that the “exchanging prey is for possible nestlings.”

Though a small series containing only three images, they have now prompted reactions of amazement from many.

Take a look at the series and it may leave you mesmerised



Here’s the image where the first bird drops the prey:

The second image shows the other bird, with its claws extended outwards, positioning itself to capture the food:

The third one documents the success of exchange:

“I like that you can see the slit shift in the bottom birds vision where they go full binocular in comparison to the more restful more side laying eye of the bird on top not needing to focus,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is called contactless delivery,” joked another. “Little game of “pass the prey”? questioned a third. “Whoah!!! Terrific captures!!!” praised a fourth.

“This is easily the best set of pictures in recent tweeting history (which though small cannot take away the skill of the photographer and the photographed),” mentioned another user of the micro-blogging site.

What do you think of the series?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, total count 1,442
May 19, 2020 17:40 IST
How start-ups are beginning from homes in UP
May 19, 2020 17:38 IST
Uttarakhand: Woman who was quarantined on her return from Lucknow commits suicide
May 19, 2020 17:33 IST
China’s Wuhan conducts 467,847 Covid-19 tests, says health authority
May 19, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.