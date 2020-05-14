Sections
‘Mama aa raha hai,’ how BSF sentry announces oncoming elephant family

While the elephants go about their way, the Sentry on duty announces their entry to warn others and allow the animals easy passage

Updated: May 14, 2020 19:41 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows a herd of elephants crossing a fence. (Twitter/@BSF_India)

You may have heard several terms to describe elephants. However, this video shared by BSF India shows elephants being referred to in a completely different way. It may leave you surprised and put a smile on your face.

The video shows a herd of elephants crossing a fence. While the elephants go about their way, the Sentry on duty announces their entry to warn others and allow the animals easy passage.

“Charlie 39 to control, Mama aa raha hai, chhota ya bada victor koi bhi abhi mat bhejna… Sentry on duty announcing entry of a herd of elephants, across fence,” says the caption posted along with the video. “Free roaming Gajraj (respectfully called ‘Mama’) rule the jungles along international boundary in Garo hills Meghalaya,” the tweet says further.

Watch the video below:



Posted earlier today, the video has collected over 2,000 likes and more than 400 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted comments about the video and the unique term to describe elephants.

“Thanks #BSF for allowing wild animals for roaming and treating them respectfully,” says a Twitter user. “What a scene,” posts an individual, adding, “Welcome mama,” in the following tweet.

What do you think of this term?

