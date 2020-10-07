Mama kitty brings her kittens to her human. Clip is purr-fectly adorable

If the words “mamma kitty” and “kittens” in the headline made you smile, wait till you watch this adorable clip. It shows a mamma kitty bringing her kittens to her human. Not only is the GIF incredible to watch - on loop - it has even prompted many on Reddit to share some heartwarming tales of their furbabies trusting them with their little baby kitties.

“A mama kitty presenting her kittens to her human in an adorable sign of trust,” says the caption shared along with the GIF on Reddit. Posted a day ago, the clip has collected over 38,000 upvotes and many amazing comments.

The clip shows the mamma cat climbing up her human’s bed. She is holding her tiny little kitten in her mouth. The pet parent carefully pulls off the blanket so the cat can easily climb up. That’s when you see the mamma cat’s other babies already under the blanket.

Watch the precious moment below:

Not only has the video prompted others to share their own incidents when their cats did this, some have even tried to imagine the mamma cat’s perspective, which are hilarious to read.

“‘I’m exhausted. Can you look after the fuzzy jellybeans for a bit?’ - Cat,” shared an individual from the cat’s perspective. “My cat jumped on my lap to give birth, had to quickly find a towel once I realised what was happening,” shared another.

Here’s what others have shared:

What do you think about this clip and the other kitty tales?