Man accidentally orders a truck full of rice. Twitter thread detailing the aftermath is hilarious

Man accidentally orders a truck full of rice. Twitter thread detailing the aftermath is hilarious

Shiv Ramdas narrated incident in a Twitter thread.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 19:15 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image shows a sack of rice. (Representative image) (Pixabay)

More often than not, Twitter can be a goldmine of oddly hilarious content that holds the potential to make many laugh. Case in point is this thread regarding a rather unusual happening that is making netizens chuckle.

Twitter user Shiv Ramdas created a thread detailing the misadventures of his brother-in-law. He began live-tweeting the incident when a truck full of rice pulled up in front of his sister’s house. The post currently has nearly 3 lakh likes and over 68,100 retweets.

Ramdas went on to explain what happened next. The already strange situation became even more fun to follow through, especially given Ramdas’ witty narration. Have a look at the next tweet.



Ramdas understood the traction his post was getting and thus, clarified the gravity of the situation for his foreign audiences. He said, “To clarify, this is India, so when I say truck, I don’t mean SUV, it is a literal lorry filled with rice”.



Tweeple were keenly engaged and wanted to know what happened to the truck of rice. Ramdas’ updates did not disappoint.

The negotiations seemed to go on for a while and different parties also got involved. For instance, there was a phone call to the warehouse owner and the siblings’ mamu (uncle). The narrator was not abdicated of some sharp attacks as tensions stayed heightened during the mediations between the brother-in-law and the delivery men.

The updates kept coming until September 4. Check out the entire thread to find out how the story ends. We’ll give you a hint though: all’s well that ends well… or so this tweet suggests.

What are your thoughts on this rice-related misadventure?

