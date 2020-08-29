Man asks artist to edit his pic in ‘Bahubali style’. This is the result

Sections
Updated: Aug 29, 2020 09:34 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared on Twitter. (Twitter/@karanacharya7)

Unless you’re completely detached from social media - if you are let us know the trick - chances are you’ve come across posts where artists take people’s picture-editing requests too literally and offer them hilarious results. This recent post by artist Karan Acharya is a complete contrast to those posts. It shows his reply to a man’s request for a ‘Bahubali style’ edit to a picture with a baby and the result is nothing short of awesome.

Taking to Twitter, on August 27, Acharya shared two images with a simple caption “Sure sir.” One of the images he shared shows the man holding the baby and on top of the picture his request is written. The other image shows the edited picture. Take a look at the images and prepare to get amazed:

Since being shared, the post has gathered an outpouring of love from people. With close to 47,000 likes and more than 3,500 retweets, it has tugged at the heartstrings of many. This is not the only creation of Acharya which has wowed people. A few days ago he shared this post which went crazy viral online:



Take a look at the other ones he tweeted:



All his posts receive tons of comments from people. While some share heart emojis, others drop appreciative words about his creativity.

What do you think of the tweets?

