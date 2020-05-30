Man builds ‘Gateway to the Imagination’ in his backyard during lockdown. Check it out

Sections
We don’t know which fantasy world this gateway leads to but we look forward to finding out.

Updated: May 30, 2020 12:58 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindstan Times New Delhi

The photograph showcases uncle David standing in front of his craft project. (Twitter/@KA_Marketplace)

It seems like many people around the world are picking up new hobbies or indulging in never-done-before activities to adjust to the change in pace Covid-19 has brought to their lives. This man is among them who utilised his time during the lockdown in probably the most mystical manner.

These four photos were shared by a Twitter user named Kimberly Adams on May 26. The images have been posted on the microblogging application with a caption that reads, “Uncle: What are you doing during the lockdown? Me: I’m learning to play piano! You? Uncle: I built ‘Gateway to the Imagination’ in my backyard”.

The first photograph showcases uncle David standing in front of his craft project in a red-and-white plaid button-down shirt and some faded blue jeans. The rest of the shots focus on the ‘gateway’ itself. A result of masterful carpentry, the sides of the structure are built out of, what appear to be, tree branches. The branches almost create a canopy for the wooden door that is situated bang in the middle. There is also a make-shift window towards the right of the construction with a flowerpot kept on its ledge.

Since the spaces between the branches are see-through, it can be inferred that the wooden door doesn’t open to anything in particular. But if you let your imagination run wild, this gateway could lead you everywhere.



This tweet currently has over 1.5 lakh likes and almost 25,000 retweets.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Your uncle has the sweetest, warmest face. And his handiwork is incredible”. While another individual wrote, “I think I speak for all of the Internet when I say we love your uncle”. To which a Twitter user responded with, “He’s ‘our’ uncle now”.

Art Decider, an account on the microblogging application which classifies whether something is ‘art or not’, claimed that uncle David’s handiwork was in fact, art.

What are your thoughts on this ‘Gateway to the Imagination’?

Also Read | This former NASA engineer's obstacle course squirrel feeder is amazing to watch

