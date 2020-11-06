Sections
Man caught walking a stuffed dog post curfew by Czech Police. Watch

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:57 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This video was shared on October 29. (Facebook/@udalostijiznicechy)

A series of rather odd events took place in Ceske Budejovice, the capital city of South Bohemia in the southern Czech Republic. The video, of said strange happening, was shared on the Facebook page of Czech Television’s Events of South Bohemia show on October 29. The recording shows the Czech Police questioning a man ‘walking’ his ‘dog’ post curfew hours. The reason for their interrogation may leave you bamboozled.

The clip is almost two minutes long. The caption shared alongside the post, when translated from Czech, loosely reads, “The Evening City of České Budějovice and the currently valid emergency measure prohibiting, with a few exceptions, the free movement of persons throughout the Czech Republic from 21:00 to 04:59”.

The “few exceptions” include dog walking after curfew hours within 500 meters of your residence. However, the man in question was not walking his dog, but dragging a stuffed dog toy around on wheels.

Are you left perplexed by the previous statement? Just wait until you see the video of the exchange between the Czech Police and the individual:



Since being shared on the Internet, this recording has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 160 comments and nearly 950 shares on Facebook.

People had varied reactions to the person’s actions. Some found humour in the incident whilst others thought his actions were irresponsible.

Here is what people had to say about the post. One person wrote, “So he was good,” with a bunch of laughing out loud emojis. “Terrible,” read another comment under the share.

According to UPI, the Police released the man with a warning.

In an interview with the Mlada fronta Dnes newspaper, the person said, “It was obvious to me that I was nervous, but I never said that I would regret anything and I do not regret anything yet”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

