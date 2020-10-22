Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Man choking on food asks for help. Cop notices, springs into action. Watch

Man choking on food asks for help. Cop notices, springs into action. Watch

The man stopped his vehicle, got out of his car and waved out for help.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:11 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video was shared on Facebook by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. (Facebook/@HCSOSheriff)

A police officer has been hailed as a hero after a video shows him springing into action to save a man. The officer noticed the man was choking and helped dislodge the obstruction clearing his airway.

The video was shared on Facebook by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. “Watch this incredible body cam footage of a deputy springing into action when he noticed a man was choking! Deputy Clayton Rideout successfully dislodged the obstruction by performing the Heimlich maneuver,” says the caption shared along with the video.

The caption further explains that the man had stopped his vehicle and asked for help by honking his horn to catch the attention of officers close by. He even got out of his car and waved out for help. That’s when Rideout realised he was choking and rushed to help him.

“Within seconds, the man’s airway was cleared,” details the caption. After the incident, the man told the officials that he was eating a sandwich and began choking on a piece of it.



Watch the video of the incident below:

Since being posted on October 17, the video has received over 700 reactions and several comments praising the cop for his actions.

“I have said it before and will continue to say- HCSO is awesome!! Deputy Rideout, you are a hero!” posted a Facebook user. “Everyone in the right place at the right time. Thank you Deputy!” wrote another.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Oct 22, 2020 16:28 IST
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
Oct 22, 2020 16:24 IST
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Oct 22, 2020 15:43 IST
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Oct 22, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

F1 team Haas to replace Magnussen and Grosjean next season
Oct 22, 2020 16:33 IST
Farmers in Punjab’s Amritsar extend rail blockade till next week
Oct 22, 2020 16:30 IST
Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Oct 22, 2020 16:28 IST
Rohit Roy says people told him he could overthrow Shah Rukh Khan
Oct 22, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.