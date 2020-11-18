Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Man corrects colour sequence of mismatched brick road. Video leaves Redditors oddly satisfied

Man corrects colour sequence of mismatched brick road. Video leaves Redditors oddly satisfied

“Now this is oddly satisfying,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:57 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a man using a specific tool to extract bricks from a road. (Reddit/@Caffeine_brake)

Have you ever had the experience of walking down a path and realising that the bricks laid in it are mismatched? This inconsistency could be of colour or size, but either which way, it never fails to annoy you. You may even be left wondering, “How did such a thing happen?” and “I wish there was a way to fix this”. Well, if that particular encounter resonates with you, then watching this clip may fill you with an extreme amount of joy. As, alas, it shows a man taking matters into his own hands and correcting the colour-mismatch in a brick road.

Re-shared on Reddit on November 12, this recording is almost 35 seconds long. “Fixing these bricks,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The video opens to a shot of a man using a specific tool to extract bricks from a road. He takes out the grey bricks that are misplaced in a row of red ones and, similarly, red bricks that are placed in a row of grey ones. Then, he exchanges their positioning to create perfect rows of red and grey bricks.

Fixing these bricks. from r/oddlysatisfying



Since being shared on the subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’, this video has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 74,600 upvotes and nearly 900 comments.



Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I bet that really bothered someone everyday and they went out the next morning and were like NO WAY! That’s what I’d like to think”.

Another individual wrote, “All in all, it’s just another brick in the... umm, sidewalk,” referencing the famous song titled Another Brick in the Wall by the rock band Pink Floyd. “Now this is oddly satisfying,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Colourful rangoli impresses Redditors, they post compliments and questions

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
Nov 18, 2020 22:57 IST
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Nov 18, 2020 20:41 IST
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Nov 18, 2020 20:17 IST

latest news

Punjab and Haryana high court asks GMCH-32 to keep proceedings of NRI-seat counselling sealed
Nov 18, 2020 23:04 IST
Himachal woman abducted for forcible marriage in Chandigarh, rescued
Nov 18, 2020 23:02 IST
Pune reports 666 Covid cases, 19 deaths
Nov 18, 2020 23:00 IST
NGT imposes penalty of ₹2 lakh on Zirakpur, Banur MCs for poor waste mgmt
Nov 18, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.