Man creates portrait of Rajkummar Rao using 500 Rubik's cubes, actor shares clip on Instagram

Man creates portrait of Rajkummar Rao using 500 Rubik’s cubes, actor shares clip on Instagram

Rajkummar Rao thanked Sumeet Dwibedy for the portrait and praised his amazing skills on his Instagram story.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 18:56 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a portrait of Rajkummar Rao created using 500 Rubik’s cubes. (Instagram/@cubemaster_sd)

Actor Rajkummar Rao re-shared a recording by Instagram user Sumeet Dwibedy on his story. The clip shows Dwibedy creating a portrait of Rao using 500 Rubik’s cubes. To say that the recording is awe-inspiring would be an understatement. Check it out to see Dwibedy’s incredible talent, and get ready to be amazed.

Rao shared the clip on December 20. “Thank you, @cubemaster_sd. Amazing work brother,” reads the text shared in the story. The actor also shared a red heart and a folded hand emoji.

Check out the share here:

The story was shared on December 20. ( Instagram@rajkummar_rao )

Dwibedy had shared the recording on his Instagram account on December 20. “A portrait with 500 Rubik’s cube,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.



The clip, which is set to Hardum Humdum by musicians Pritam and Arijit Singh, shows a time-lapse of the artist creating the portrait. The process of making the piece and the result are equally exciting. Watch them here:

If watching this clip left you feeling incredibly impressed, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 1,400 likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Amazing”.

Another individual wrote, “Beautiful”. “Brilliant,” read one comment under the post.

Dwibedy has created other such portraits of influential figures as well. You can see more of his work by checking out his Instagram account.

What are your thoughts on this share?

