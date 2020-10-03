Man creates record by balancing stack of toilet rolls on his head. Guess how many?

“Wow! That is awesome” this is probably how you would react to this video shared on official Twitter profile of Guinness World Records (GWR). It shows a man balancing a stack of toilet rolls on his head. How many did he balance, you ask? He managed to stack 46 rolls on top of each other to bag the record.

The video shows the man named Jay Rawlings. He did this act as a part of a weekly challenge by GWR. “Soooo I may have kept practicing with the toilet rolls and it may have got a little out of hand... I managed 46 balanced at the same time!!! #GWRchallenge #GWR #JayRawlings,” Rawlings wrote and shared the video which was later reposted by the organisation.

“Congratulations to @jay_rawlings on absolutely smashing this week’s #GWRchallenge with 46 toilet rolls balanced on the head!” GWR wrote while reposting the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video received more than 1,100 views and tons of likes. “Bravo,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

GWR also commented on the post shared by Rawlings. They tweeted:

To which, another user of the micro-blogging site wrote, “I laughed way too much at this GIF.”

What do you think of the video?