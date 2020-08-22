Man creates record by wearing several t-shirts at once. Guess how many?

Guinness World Records often takes to social media to share record-breaking videos which usually make people say “Omg” or “Wow.” For instance, just a few days ago, they shared a video of an “extreme basketball challenge” which involved the use of a trampoline. Now they’re back with a video of an unusual, yet absolutely entertaining, record. It’s the record created by a man named Ted Hastings who donned several t-shirts at once – precisely, 260 of them.

The organisation took to Instagram to share a video of Hastings creating this record and honestly, it’s an extremely exciting watch. The video shows people helping him wear one t-shirt after another.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:

While replying to their own post, the organisation also detailed how the idea for this record came to Hastings.

“The idea for this record attempt came after Ted was looking through Guinness World Records 2019 with his children, Avery, 14, and William, 11, when his young son asked him whether he could set an official Guinness World Records title. Seeing this as a great opportunity to teach his children an important lesson about hard work, commitment, and follow through, Ted set out to take on the challenge,” they wrote.

The video, since being shared, has received over 34,000 likes and tons of comments.

“How heavy is that,” asked an Instagram user. “I’m sure I can beat that,” wrote another.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Woman spells 56 words backwards in 1 minute, bags record. Watch