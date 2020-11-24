Sections
Man creates world record for farthest distance walked barefoot on LEGO bricks. Watch

This title was attempted by Kevin “L.A. Beast” Strahle for Guinness World Records Day.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:44 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows Kevin “L.A. Beast” Strahle walking on LEGO bricks. (Facebook/@Guinness World Records)

Have you ever stepped on a LEGO brick by accident? If so, then you know that no matter how cute and fun-to-play the colourful interlocking plastic bricks may seem, walking on one by mistake can cause real distress. Now one man from New Jersey named Kevin “L.A. Beast” Strahle has taken on a challenge to bear this pain and build, pun intended, a world record title for himself.

Guinness World Records shared this video on their official Facebook page on November 20. “L.A. Beast has claimed a new record for the furthest distance walking on LEGO with a grueling 3,886.20 m (12,750 ft). Ouch!” read the caption shared alongside the almost three-minute-long clip.

The recording shares facts about the record whilst showing Strahle’s feat. The text on the screen states that the man set up a 10 ft course and then walked over it for three hours. Strahe walked for 3886.20 meters or 12,750 ft on LEGO bricks barefoot.

Watch:



Are your feet also hurting a little bit just from watching that?

Since being shared on Facebook, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The video currently has over 1,500 reactions.

This isn’t the first record title L.A. Beast has to his name. He has won many food-related titles, including most popsicles eaten in one minute and the fastest time to eat all chocolates from an advent calendar.

What are your thoughts on this share

